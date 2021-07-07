ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of Capital Region women are coming together to make a difference in their communities. And they do it without the help of heavyweight donors. In just 5 short years, they have raised nearly $300,000 for area non-profits. Meet the 100 Women who Care.

“We were hoping to have 35 people join. We were very surprised our first night there was 73 or 78 and it’s grown to 112,” said co-founder Peggy Donovan.

Founded in May 2016, ‘100 Women who Care Albany’ is now part of a global alliance that began with the late Karen Dunigan in Jackson, Michigan back in 2006. Dunigan was looking to buy cribs for moms in need, and rather than seek out a few, large donors for her $10,000 goal, she felt she could easily wrangle up 100 women willing to donate $100.

The Albany chapter, which meets quarterly, prides itself on its swift decisions as it carries on Dunigan’s legacy.

Donovan said, “We’re famous for the fact that our meeting is never longer than an hour. We have nominations taken out of a basket. We pick three. We vote. Collect the ballots, count them, and announce a winner within 15 minutes.”

Their latest recipient is Junior Achievement of Northeastern New York.

“In a time where we’ve had a lot of remote learning and kids have suffered, falling back on their education, this was an important program that schools really wanted this year,” said Sarah Halliday, a member of both 100 women and the Junior Achievement board.

JANENY President Tovah Atwell said, “With these dollars we’ll be able to serve 41 classrooms, which is approximately 1,000 students and really impact them with our three pillars of work and career readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.”

If you’re interested in joining 100 Women who Care Albany, their next meeting is Thursday, August 12th.

