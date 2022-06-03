TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When war broke out in Ukraine on February 24, Father Vasyl Dovgan of Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy hoped peace would prevail shortly after the Russian invasion.

“But unfortunately it is going on and on and on. We are still hoping it will end soon,” Father Vasyl says.

Friday marks 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the Russians control about 1/5 or 20 percent of the country. The United Nations estimates at least 3,000 civilians have been killed and countless displaced; however, there is no official number.

Over the past 100 days, Father Vasyl, along with many others in the Capital Region and across the world have been doing all they can to support those in Ukraine. Just this week, he, along with the help of the Troy Police Department, donated fire fighting gear along with ballistic vests to be sent to the frontlines.

“It’s a blessing for me because for us as a small church it’s not easy to pull stuff like this. God is helping us with great people,” Father Vasyl says, “some people are supporting us financially and some people are helping us physically. So we are counting our blessings.”

But speaking with friends and family still in Ukraine, Father Vasyl says the situation is grim and those he keeps in contact with are “disappointed” with what they are seeing when they deliver aid to those who need it. He worries support and donations from Americans is beginning to fade as the war continues saying, “people are not taking this as the same level as the beginning. They are not taking this as close to their heart. And people got used to it and we are getting less and less people who are paying attention to what is going on there and what is needed.”

What is needed, Father Vasyl says, are blankets, medicine and money to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.