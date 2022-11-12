CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the colder months close in, we know how important it is to stay warm with the necessary accessories like warm winter hats. Jeremy Wernick has made it his mission every year since 2013 to collect new winter hats for kids with cancer who lost their hair to chemo treatments.

“Hatsgiving” both raises awareness about pediatric cancer, and helps provide warmth to tens of thousands of kids.

All of the hats collected will be distributed to cancer patients at regional pediatric cancer treatment centers. Since 2013, Hatsgiving has distributed more than 34,000 hats to about 100 different pediatric cancer treatment centers in 48 states and DC.

Jeremy joined NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno and Matt Mackie for an interview Saturday morning, making the final push for hat collection. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.