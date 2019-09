Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A child struck by a car in Schenectady Saturday evening.

A 10 year old was struck in the area of Albany Street and Winston Place around 5:30pm, Sgt. Jeff McCutcheon said.

Injuries unknown at this time. The child was rushed to Albany Medical Center.

No tickets issued to driver at this time, McCutcheon said.

The investigation is ongoing and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.