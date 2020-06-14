10-year-old girl recovering in hospital after sustaining gunshot wound, father arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Gregorie Smith, 54, of Albany after he reportedly shot his daughter in the back accidentally while in possession of an illegal loaded handgun.

Police say on Saturday just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Second Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, police learned that a 10-year-old girl had been shot in the back and was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

Police say the girl is currently being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

During their investigation, police say the girl’s father, Smith, had illegally possessed a loaded 9mm handgun inside the home and accidentally fired it causing his daughter to be shot in the back.

Police charged Smith with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd and Assault 2nd. He was arraigned Sunday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.