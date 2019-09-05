10-year-old girl accused of killing baby

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wisc. (WQOW/CNN) – A 10-year-old Wisconsin girl accused of killing a baby was found not competent to stand trial.

The girl – who police say killed an infant last year – appeared in court Wednesday.

Doctors testified that she is less competent than she had been previously.

Her attorney said the reason she’s regressed is that she’s being held in an adult jail rather than a juvenile unit, and requested she be transferred.

The judge approved the request and agreed that she isn’t competent to stand trial.

But the judge also ruled that she could become competent again if she takes medication and classes.

The charges against her were raised last month from reckless homicide to first degree intentional homicide.

The girl is due to appear in court again on Oct. 11.