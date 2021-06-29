10 ways to stay safe by the pool this summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As summer weather is in full swing in the North Country and across the state, sitting pool side is many people’s ideal location. However, unless proper precautions are taken, pools and water bodies pose many risks for younger children.

A major risk associated with pools is drowning. According to the Center for Disease Control, over 3,500 people drown annually in the United States. Drowning is also one of the leading causes of unintentional death in children between the ages of one and nine, even with supervision.

“When warmer weather arrives, it’s great to beat the heat in a pool. But pool owners, and their family and friends, should be aware of basic pool safety tips to make sure swimming is safe and fun for everyone,” stated AAA Western and Central New York Vice President of Insurance Stacey McConnell.

According to AAA Insurance, two factors that help prevent these accidents include having the proper pool equipment and learning and teaching water safety skills.

AAA suggests the following 10 tips to stay safe by the pool this summer:

  1. Use a safety cover when the pool is not in use
  2. Surround pools with a fence, or other barrier
  3. Keep pools clean, clear and keep children away from pool filters or other mechanical devices
  4. Keep lifesaving equipment nearby
  5. Keep children under supervision at all times
  6. Limit alcohol use
  7. Regularly check pool areas for any potential accident hazards
  8. Don’t leave toys or floats in the pool when it’s not in use
  9. Take CPR and first aid training
  10. Contact insurance companies

