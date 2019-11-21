10 way to stay safe while cooking this Thanksgiving

(NEWS10)–With the holiday cooking season almost upon us, the Red Cross has come out with a list of 10 safety tips for the the kitchen. Thanksgivings is the peak day for home cooking fires here in the U.S.A. according to the American Red Cross.

10 THANKSGIVING COOKING SAFETY TIPS

Keep an eye on what you fry. Stay in the kitchen and never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove. Clean and clear the area around the stove before turning on the heat. Move items that can burn away from the stove. These include towels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove. Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over. Fires can start when the heat is too high. When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner. Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

The Red Cross also says to check your smoke detectors and have an escape plan to get out of your home in two minutes or less.

For more information go to http://redcross.org/homefires.