10 Things to Know for Today

Britain’s Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson with his dog Dilyn as he leaves after voting in the general election at Methodist Central Hall, Westminster, London, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The general election in Britain on Thursday will bring a new Parliament to power and may lead to a change at the top if Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party doesn’t fare well with voters. Johnson called the early election in hopes of gaining lawmakers to support his Brexit policy. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. STAKES HIGH IN ‘BREXIT ELECTION’ U.K. voters are deciding who they want to resolve the stalemate over the divorce deal with the EU in an election seen as one of the most important since the end of World War II.

2. JUDICIARY PANEL TAKES FIRST STEPS TOWARD IMPEACHMENT VOTE Democrats are describing a strong sense of duty to hold President Trump in check, while Republicans are decrying the process and what it means for the future of the country.

3. DESPITE RISKS, NEW ZEALAND TEAM TO ATTEMPT RECOVERY A team of eight military specialists will land on a small volcanic island to attempt to retrieve the bodies of eight victims of a volcanic eruption that claimed eight other lives.

4. WHAT AUTHORITIES IN JERSEY CITY FEAR That a deadly shooting at a Jewish market in the northern New Jersey town was an anti-Semitic attack.

5. WHO TOPS LIST OF HARD-TO-COUNT CITIES AHEAD OF CENSUS Detroit has tens of thousands of vacant houses, sparse internet access and high poverty — all factors that will present obstacles for an accurate tally, AP finds.

6. WHERE DANGEROUS CHILDBIRTH PRACTICES PERSIST In Europe, where complaints include inadequate anesthesia, surgical incisions during vaginal births and failure to seek patient consent for certain procedures.

7. ‘DON’T ASK ME ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED THERE’ The suspicious death of a Pakistani woman adds to growing evidence of mistreatment and abuses inflicted on hundreds of women and girls from the country who have been trafficked to China as brides, AP learns.

8. PELOSI DRUG BILL UP FOR HOUSE VOTE The legislation would use savings from lower drug costs to limit what seniors pay out of pocket for medicines and to establish new Medicare coverage for dental, hearing and vision care.

9. REESE WITHERSPOON HONORED AT WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT GALA The “Legally Blonde” actress was feted for excelling in film and her philanthropic efforts.

10. RENDON STRIKES IT RICH WITH ANGELS The World Series champion third baseman agrees to a $245 million, seven-year contract, continuing a run on big contracts given out in free agency.