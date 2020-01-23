10 Things to Know for Today

Passengers wear protective face masks on the subway in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. China closed off a city of more than 11 million people Thursday, halting transportation and warning against public gatherings, to try to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

1. DEMOCRATS FACE RISKS AND LIMITS IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL No matter how overwhelming the evidence confronting Trump, it becomes less compelling to both the Senate and a deeply divided America when presented again and again, day after day.

2. CHINA SHUTS DOWN MORE CITIES TO STOP SPREAD OF VIRUS China locks down three cities that are home to more than 18 million people in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness.

3. WHAT UN’S TOP COURT ORDERED That Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya, declaring the Muslim minority “remain extremely vulnerable.”

4. WORLD LEADERS RALLY AGAINST ANTI-SEMITISM Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron and Mike Pence are among world leaders in Jerusalem for the largest-ever gathering focused on commemorating the Holocaust, the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago, and combating modern-day anti-Semitism.

5. DEMOCRATS NOT ALONE IN SOLICITING VOTES IN IOWA Keenly aware of optics, Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is trying to persuade Republican voters to turn out at their caucus sites, too.

6. AUSTRALIAN FIREFIGHT CLAIMS AMERICAN LIVES Three U.S. crew members have been killed when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the southeastern part of the country.

7. US TREASURY CHIEF TAKES SWIPE AT GRETA THUNBERG Steven Mnuchin says the Swedish climate activist is in no position to give economic advice until she’s gone to college and come out with an economics degree.

8. TRUMP TARGETS ‘BIRTH TOURISM’ The White House is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting women who travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have U.S. passports.

9. WHO IS SLATED TO TESTIFY AT WEINSTEIN TRIAL Actress Annabella Sciorra, who says the former Hollywood mogul raped her in the mid 1990s.

10. ‘WE WANT ZION!’ Zion Williamson caps his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the New Orleans crowd into a frenzy only to see his team come up short against the Spurs.