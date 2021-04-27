10 Saratoga County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted alcohol compliance checks at 60 county businesses. Of the 60 checked, 10 failed, selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21, according to Deputies.
In each case, the clerk that sold the alcohol was arrested and charged with a violation. Each failing business will face sanctions from the State Liquor Authority.
Failed Stores:
- Speedway, 3006 NYS Route 50, Wilton
- Exxon, 1284 NYS Route 9, Moreau
- Stewart’s Shop, 3 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls
- M and M Fuels, 3 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls
- Stewart’s Shop, 1917 NYS Route 32, Northumberland
- Stewart’s Shop, 208 Broad Street, Schuylerville
- Sunoco, 2465 Route 9, Malta
- Speedway, 1583 Route 9, Halfmoon
- Sunoco, 667 Hudson Ave, Stillwater
- Yemill Mini-Mart, 66 3rd Street, Waterford