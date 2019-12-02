10 random facts about snow

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Many Capital Region residents are spending time inside on this snowy day.

Some may be curled up underneath a blanket with a good book or watching a movie. Some are enjoying a hot cup of tea, coffee or hot chocolate and admiring the beauty of the first significant snowfall in the Capital District this season.

The fluffy white softness of this recent snowfall is blanketing lawns, trees, cars and houses.

But snow isn’t white.

It’s translucent.

Our eyes perceive it to be white because the snowflakes reflect light.

The internet has an abundance of snow-related facts that answer questions like what’s at the center of a snowflake and when was the world’s biggest snowball fight?

Well, the majority of snowflakes have a tiny piece of dust which can be anything including a space particle, according to Discover Magazine.

And 7,681 Canadians showed up for an opportunity to throw snow in the faces of their opponents during the world’s largest outdoor snowball fight on Jan. 31, 2016, according to Guinness World Records.

