10 pounds of marijuana found in stolen car during traffic stop

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, cannabis stocks are flying high this month after voters in four states passed measures clearing the way for sales of marijuana to adults. That alone is projected to boost the market for legal cannabis sales in the U.S. by 20%. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested after State Police say they found 10 pounds of marijuana in a stolen car he was driving. According to Police, on March 31, Damian Julien was pulled over for a traffic violation on Albany’s Jay Street.

During the stop, Troopers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Albany. State Police claim a subsequent search of both Julien and the vehicle revealed he was in possession of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana.

Julien is currently facing the following charges:

Third degree criminal possession of stolen property

Second degree criminal possession of marijuana

Third degree criminal possession of marijuana

Julien was processed and issued an appearance ticket, he is due to appear in court on April 23.