10 pounds of marijuana found in stolen car during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested after State Police say they found 10 pounds of marijuana in a stolen car he was driving. According to Police, on March 31, Damian Julien was pulled over for a traffic violation on Albany’s Jay Street.
During the stop, Troopers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Albany. State Police claim a subsequent search of both Julien and the vehicle revealed he was in possession of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana.
Julien is currently facing the following charges:
- Third degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Second degree criminal possession of marijuana
- Third degree criminal possession of marijuana
Julien was processed and issued an appearance ticket, he is due to appear in court on April 23.