10 places to eat Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- News10 ABC has compiled a list of restaurants around the Capital Region that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Most of the restaurants listed below are offering a special Thanksgiving menu and with a couple exceptions, require reservations. Some of them are also offering a special to-go Thanksgiving menu.

  1. Jack’s Oyster House, 42 State Street, Albany
  2. Buca di Beppo, 44 Wolf Road, Colonie
  3. The Century House, 997 New Loudon Road, Latham
  4. Longfellows, 500 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs
  5. Boston Market, 753 New Loudon Road, Latham
  6. Park Pub, 2701 Lavin Court, Troy (open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  7. Thirsty Owl, 184 S Broadway, Saratoga Springs
  8. The Brook Tavern, 139 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs
  9. Cracker Barrel, 122 Troy Road, East Greenbush (not accepting reservations)
  10. Innovo Kitchen, 1210 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

