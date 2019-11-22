10 places to eat Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- News10 ABC has compiled a list of restaurants around the Capital Region that will be open on Thanksgiving.
Most of the restaurants listed below are offering a special Thanksgiving menu and with a couple exceptions, require reservations. Some of them are also offering a special to-go Thanksgiving menu.
- Jack’s Oyster House, 42 State Street, Albany
- Buca di Beppo, 44 Wolf Road, Colonie
- The Century House, 997 New Loudon Road, Latham
- Longfellows, 500 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs
- Boston Market, 753 New Loudon Road, Latham
- Park Pub, 2701 Lavin Court, Troy (open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Thirsty Owl, 184 S Broadway, Saratoga Springs
- The Brook Tavern, 139 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs
- Cracker Barrel, 122 Troy Road, East Greenbush (not accepting reservations)
- Innovo Kitchen, 1210 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham