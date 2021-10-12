10 people arrested after shooting that left 1 dead, 6 others injured in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police announced that 10 people have been arrested after the Saturday night shooting that left one dead and six others injured on North Lake Avenue.
On October 9 around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of 117 North Lake Avenue for reports of shots fired. Alexander Bolton, 29, of New Bedford, Massachusetts was found with a gunshot would to the torso. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.
Albany Medical Center also notified police that six individuals had entered the emergency room all with gunshot wounds that night. All six were treated at the hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
During the investigation, police located 10 individuals inside of 117 North Lake Avenue and following a search warrant of that building, recovered two loaded 9mm handguns.
All 10 people were arrested and each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
Those arrested were:
- Michael McDermott, 29, of Troy
- Jasmine Torres, 31, of Troy
- Ashley St. John, 33, of Schenectady
- Shalaeko Banks, 34, of Albany
- Eric Patel, 34, of Ballston Spa
- Robert Stallings, 35, of Troy
- Victor Gonzalez, 43, of Troy
- Jacqueline Gonzalez, 47, of Troy
- Carmen Guzman, 47, of Troy
- David Bridges, 54, of Troy
All 10 were arraigned October 10 in Albany City Criminal Court.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.
