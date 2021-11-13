10 mass vaccination sites opening to 5-11 year olds across NYS, including Crossgates Mall in Albany

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption, the Air Force said Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — 10 mass vaccination sites for 5-11 year olds are coming to New York State. Saturday, November 13, Governor Kathy Hochul announced sites across the state have been asked to acquire children’s doses of the vaccine.

“Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible,” Governor Hochul said. “Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I’m directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers.”

The following locations will be administering vaccines for 5 to 11 year-olds:

The Great New York State Fair – Art and Home Center, Syracuse

SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head

Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store – Upper Level, Albany

Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park

Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester

Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn

Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx

New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers

SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook

University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo

Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites at the New York Stae website. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.