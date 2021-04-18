10 inmates arrested from Albany County Correctional Facility following site wide shakedown

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested ten inmates from the Albany County Correctional Facility after a site wide shakedown.
On Saturday, Sheriff’s Investigators along with help from Corrections Staff and K-9 Deputies, carried out a facility wide shakedown in an effort to seize any and all prison contraband. The shakedown, resulted in the arrest of ten inmates and was said to be successful.
The inmates were arrested for various charges to include possessing prison contraband, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief. As a result, investigators recovered 64 various pills, 2 broken tablets, and 6 shanks which could have been later used to harm staff or inmates, according to police.
The following people were arrested and will be arraigned in the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date:
- David Matthews, 32, of Cohoes, N.Y. was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (a class E felony).
- Duria Washington, 22, of Albany, N.Y. was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).
- Kyree Taylor, 25, of Albany, N.Y. was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).
- Olajuwon Johnson, 30, of Albany, N.Y. was charged with one count of Criminal Possession in the Third Degree (a class D felony) and one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree (a class D felony).
- Ares Baretto, 29, of Troy, N.Y. was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (a class E felony).
- Tyshaun Purvis, 29, of Troy, N.Y. was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).
- Thomas Bessette Jr., 39, of Albany, N.Y. was charged with one count of one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).
- Remingtong Argueta-Rosales, 27, of Maryland, was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).
- Marshall Ayers, 43, of Albany, N.Y. was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).
- Mario Figueroa, 40, of Troy, N.Y. was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the Second Degree (a class A misdemeanor).