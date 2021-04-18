10 inmates arrested from Albany County Correctional Facility following site wide shakedown

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested ten inmates from the Albany County Correctional Facility after a site wide shakedown.

On Saturday, Sheriff’s Investigators along with help from Corrections Staff and K-9 Deputies, carried out a facility wide shakedown in an effort to seize any and all prison contraband. The shakedown, resulted in the arrest of ten inmates and was said to be successful.

The inmates were arrested for various charges to include possessing prison contraband, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief. As a result, investigators recovered 64 various pills, 2 broken tablets, and 6 shanks which could have been later used to harm staff or inmates, according to police.

The following people were arrested and will be arraigned in the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date: