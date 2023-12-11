ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State continues to expand the semiconductor industry with a new $10 Billion research center coming to Albany.

“This historic investment will develop a next generation research and development center right here in Albany at the nanotech complex,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

New York State will provide $1 Billion in funding, establishing the only High NA Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Center in North America.

“The new facilities that this multibillion dollar investment will create will help turn science fiction into microchips with chips even smaller than a single nanometer,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Hochul said the state’s investment is part of a global race for tech dominance.

“At the heart of this race are semiconductors,” Hochul said. “The brains of our electronics, when you think of it that way, the technology that keeps planes in the air, keeps your refrigerator cold. Semiconductors are central to our lives even though you don’t think about them on a regular basis.”’

Monday’s announcement is another facet in the state’s efforts to make New York State a hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Last week, Governor Hochul announced a new school specifically for preparing students for semiconductor and high-tech manufacturing, with more factories under construction in other parts of the state.

On Albany’s Nanotech campus, 700 jobs will be created from this partnership. Schumer said the federal government will decide on a national semiconductor technology center in the coming months and this new investment will put Albany in position for that designation.

“When I wrote the Chips and Science Act and said we need to create a national semiconductor technology center, I had Albany in mind,” Schumer said.