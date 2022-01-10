10 additional SUNY testing sites to open across New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday 10 new COVID-19 testing sites will be opening across the state on SUNY campuses. The partnership, which encompasses several State University campuses as well as Syracuse University, was announced last week when SUNY Albany first opened its testing site.
“We are not defenseless as we fight the winter surge: vaccines, boosters and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “These new SUNY sites build on our ongoing efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Surge Plan, and will be part of more than 2,000 locations statewide where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system.”
Beginning this week, the following sites will open and provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.:
SUNY Geneseo Community Testing Site
Sturges Hall
1 College Circle
Geneseo, NY 14454
Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site
College Terrace Building
1 Hawk Drive
New Paltz, NY 12561
Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY Potsdam Community Testing Site
Merrit Hall, Near Lot #6
44 Pierrepont Avenue
Potsdam, NY 13676
Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY Brockport Community Testing Site
Mortimer Hall
Holly Street
Brockport, NY 14420
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY Canton Community Testing Site
Dana Hall
34 Cornell Drive
Canton, NY 13617
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY Cobleskill Community Testing Site
Bouck Hall Ballroom
106 Suffolk Circle
Cobleskill, NY 12043
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
Farmingdale State College Community Testing Site
Nold Hall
2350 Broadhollow Road
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY Fredonia Community Testing Site
Jewett Hall
Fredonia, NY 14063
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY Morrisville Community Testing Site
Hamilton Hall
31 Chenango Street
Morrisville, NY 13408
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
SUNY Polytechnic Institute Community Testing Site
Oriskany Hall
555 Residential Drive
Utica, NY 13502
Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM
Appointments can be scheduled here.
Each site will open for approximately 225 appointments each day, and will be able to support up to 50 daily walk-ins.