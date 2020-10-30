10/30/2020: It’s the first snow of the season

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! The snow has arrived! Right on cue the cold rain changed over to wet snow overnight. The colder air is funneling southward and gradually transitioning the rain over to a wintry mix and wet snow.

As we know this is the first snowfall of the season and our winter driving skills are a little out of practice. Take it slow if you are hitting the roads this morning. Reduced visibility and falling wet snow could create some tricky travel conditions. Elevated surface – like bridges and overpasses – will be first to become slick. Bennington and Berkshire counties are included in a Winter Weather Advisory through noon today.

We are expecting light slushy accumulations through mid-day. Albany and most of the valley floor will pick up a coating of snow mostly on the grass and elevated surfaces. The higher terrain, especially through the Catskills, the Berkshires, and southern Greens could see a few inches of snow on the ground.

The snow/light mixing will wind down during the first part of the day. As the snow end, skies will begin to clear. Temperatures will stay cold with highs only the 30s this afternoon.

It will turn very cold overnight with lows dipping into the teens to near 20°.

The forecast for Halloween will be more of treat than a trick, but the temperature may send a chill down your spine. Highs will be held to the 30s to lower 40s. Trick-or-treaters will want to add a few warm layers, possibly even a coat to their costumes.

We will “fall back” this weekend. Daylight Saving Time ends late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep.

The end of the weekend will bring a bump in temperature. Showers will develop Sunday afternoon. A fresh batch of cold air will arrive by the start of next week. Lows will be in the 20s with highs near 40° through Election Day. Not a fan of the cold this early? A surge of warmer air will arrive later next week.