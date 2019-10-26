10/26/19: Rainy & Breezy to End the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a very seasonable afternoon to start the weekend, however the early sun gave way to mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next system which looks to move in late tonight and through the day on Sunday. That will bring cooler temperatures, rain and windy conditions.

We enjoyed high pressure over the Capital Region this afternoon which is what brought the nice sunny skied through early afternoon and seasonable temperatures, mainly in the 50’s.

However, the leading edge of the rain shield is already moving into Central Pennsylvania and will continue to advance north and east as our area of high pressure continues to move off the coast.

This will all be happening as the area of low pressure now in the Midwest continues to push north and will track through the Great Lakes which will overspread the region with several hours of rainfall. It looks like when all is said and done we will see anywhere from about .75″ of rain up to 2″ of rainfall by Sunday evening.

Timing it out for you on Futurecast, by Sunday morning you will begin to hear the drops tapping on your window as the first bands of rain begin to move in.

By the middle of the day on Sunday we will be seeing steady rain, it could become heavy at times as well. All in all it will be a very dreary afternoon to end the weekend.

It looks like the system begins to pull away and drier air begins to work in behind it so by tomorrow evening the rain will begin to taper to a few showers through the first half of Sunday night.

While we are dealing with the moderate to heavy rainfall, the winds will also begin to pick up out of the southeast through Sunday morning and last through the afternoon and evening… We could see gusts easily 30-40mph in the vallies, however, in the higher elevations of the Berkshires and the Southern Green Mountains of Vermont we could see gusts 40-50mph.

Once we get through Sunday the weather looks to quiet down for the first half of the week, even warming back into the 60’s. However, Halloween looks to turn a little wet with scattered showers and the wind will begin to pick up as well. Friday our system moves in with more rain and windy conditions with temperatures falling through the afternoon. By next weekend temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40’s and we may even see a few snow showers in the Adirondacks.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob