10/15/19: Rain Moves in Wednesday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy the afternoon with highs near average and plenty of sunshine because changes are coming as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for Wednesday, however, rain will be moving in for Wednesday night and last through Thursday afternoon.

We currently have high pressure situated to our south and that is what gave us the spectacular weather we enjoyed this afternoon.

That high pressure will slowly drift east through tonight and into tomorrow afternoon which will allow for an area of low pressure now over Wisconsin to make its way into the Northeast.

It looks like a pretty complex setup as we go forward in time because as the low over the upper Great Lakes moves east a storm along the coast will begin to intensify and supply plenty of moisture to work with.

So, lets time it all out for you… Starting off Wednesday morning we will be quite chilly, mostly sunny with patchy fog…

The clouds will tend to thicken up as we progress through the afternoon hours, however, we should remain dry. That changes as we go towards the dinner time hour and the commute home as rain looks to start for most around that time.

What we see tomorrow evening will be fairly light compared to what we will be expecting Wednesday night into Thursday morning as we should see heavy downpours and steady rain throughout Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning the heaviest of the rain should be tapering off to showers, but we look to remain mostly cloudy during this period as well. Thursday morning, would not be shocked to see a few flurries trying to mix in in the Adirondacks, Berkshires, Southern Vermont and the Catskills.

When all is said and done, we will be looking at rain totals between 1-3″.

Showers will still be likely Thursday afternoon as we see some wrap around moisture. Along with the showers and the rain strong gusty winds will also be with us with gusts near 40 mph at times.

By the end of the week and into the weekend it looks like the skies will clear as high pressure moves back in and we see a return to sunshine and temperatures back into the 60’s. More rain looks likely by Monday night and Tuesday of next week.

-Tim & Rob