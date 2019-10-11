10/11/19: Mostly Sunny AM, Partly Sunny PM

As the coastal storm stayed well east-we didn’t even get the clouds from it! We’re keeping it clear this morning so enjoy lots of sun early on before some increasing clouds take over later today.

This weekend is looking great! It’s milder with days in the mid 60s and we’ll keep it mostly cloudy tomorrow with mostly sunny skies by Sunday.

What a great weekend for more leaf peeping-you’ll notice some of the highest peaks of the mountains just past peak with colors but we’ll still developing for many surrounding the Capital Region!

Sunshine is plentiful Monday and we’ll keep it partly sunny Tuesday before clouds take over late. We’ll also see some showers move in late Tuesday night and things are looking pretty wet Wednesday. Morning showers may linger early Thursday.