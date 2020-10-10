10/10/20: Sunny but MUCH cooler Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

If you are not yet ready to let go of summer, today was certainly your day with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid to even upper 70’s! A strong cold front will be moving through tonight and that will bring changes with MUCH cooler temperatures for Sunday afternoon.

Cold front is currently located north of the NY / Canadian border, ahead of that we are seeing a line of showers and thunderstorms developing. This will be pushing south and east through the evening, but I am thinking it will lose its energy by the time it makes its approach to the Capital Region. So right now we will go with scattered shower or thunderstorm this evening into the first half of the overnight.

Behind this cold front a large area of high pressure from Canada will be settling in for Sunday, this will bring the return to partly to mostly sunny skies through much of Sunday afternoon, but, expect temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees cooler than they were today.

The next storm system we are watching is what is left of now tropical depression Delta. This is set to move north and east during the afternoon on Sunday and clouds will begin to increase here by Sunday evening but we do look to remain dry.

Late Sunday, after midnight, expect to be mostly cloudy and that is when those showers look to begin for many as Delta moves south and east of the region.

I am expecting periods of steady to heavy rain through the day on Monday. Many will receive between 0.5 and 1″ of rainfall with higher amounts possible south and east of Albany into the Berkshires.

Another storm system will move in from the west early on Tuesday, so there is the threat for a few more showers to start the day on Tuesday. Looking dry for Wednesday and Thursday, however another strong front looks to move in Thursday evening and overnight which will bring in, potentially, our coldest shot of air of the season so far. Have a great Sunday! -Rob