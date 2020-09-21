1 New Yorker died from virus Sunday, infection rate under 1% statewide

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A mock up of a newspaper headline and photo of U.S. President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen as New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticizes Trump’s handling of COVID-19 at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Monday to give an update on New York state’s coronavirus response efforts.

It’s been 205 days since the coronavirus arrived in New York, and the governor said the data trends regarding the virus continue to hold steady. Of 58,319 tests performed Sunday, 573 were positive—0.98%.

The governor also said one New Yorker died from the virus Sunday, 468 were hospitalized with the virus, 134 are receiving treatment in an ICU, while 66 are intubated.

“I once again want to thank all New Yorkers for their extraordinary efforts,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The efforts they’re making literally have saved thousands of lives. So the health that you’re protecting is not just yours and your families; you’re protecting all New Yorkers health, and it’s not just a question of rhetoric, its reality. Only 1 New Yorker passed away yesterday from the virus and we won’t stop until that number is 0.”

The governor said the New York State Liquor Authority found 18 violations at bars and restaurants after some 4,000 compliance checks.

“The bar colleges have been presenting an issue for us,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Overall the compliance has gotten much better because we did over 4,000 visits, and I want to thank the taskforce for doing extraordinary work — over 4,000 visits, 18 violations, so overall compliance is good.”

The governor expressed condolences regarding the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Friday.

“That’s a tremendous loss for the nation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “She was a generational role model and champion. We are going to do a statue in Brooklyn for her; she is a Brooklyn native and we’re very proud of that. I’m going to announce a commission that will work on the statue and how we want to depict it.”

The governor was critical of President Donald Trump insisting that the Senate vote on a Supreme Court Justice to fill the vacancy before November’s General Election.

“I understand the politics, but when you try to manipulate and distort government agencies to play politics — that’s what the Trump administration has been doing from day one,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor said he signed an executive order that said no business could be evicted for failing to pay rent as a result of the pandemic, and that executive order is in effect through October 20.

He added that the same rule applied for residential purposes, but that executive order remains in effect until the end of the crisis, to which he said “the crisis is ongoing” in that there was no determined date for that residential measure to expire at this point in time.

