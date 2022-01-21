1 new death in Washington County’s January 21 COVID report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, January 21, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and deaths.

COVID Stats:

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 639 (includes all pending cases)

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 15.6

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 10 (- 1)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 78 (+ 1)

NYS COVID-19 Statewide Statistics: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

There are a total of 639 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal), of the 639 active cases there are currently 10 who are currently hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting one COVID-related death, a 71-year-old resident who had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated.