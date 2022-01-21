1 new death in Washington County’s January 21 COVID report

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, January 21, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and deaths.

COVID Stats:

  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 639 (includes all pending cases)
  • COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 15.6
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 10 (- 1)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 78 (+ 1)
  • NYS COVID-19 Statewide Statistics: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

There are a total of 639 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal), of the 639 active cases there are currently 10 who are currently hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting one COVID-related death, a 71-year-old resident who had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Meet the North Country Digital Reporter

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES