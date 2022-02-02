1 new death in Washington County’s COVID update, February 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

Washington County

Trending on NEWS10

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, February 2, Washington County released its daily COVID update. They also talked about an additional COVID death they received.

COVID Stats:

  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 328
  • COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 11.9
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 17 (No Change)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 81 (+ 1)
  • COVID-19 Statistics from NYS DOH: https://on.ny.gov/3FqDN63

On Tuesday, February 1, there were a total of 328 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal). Of the 328 active cases, there are 17 who are currently hospitalized.

There was additional COVID-related death, a 68-year-old who had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of the lost community member.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

Meet the North Country Digital Reporter

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES