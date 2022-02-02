1 new death in Washington County’s COVID update, February 2

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, February 2, Washington County released its daily COVID update. They also talked about an additional COVID death they received.

COVID Stats:

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 328

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 11.9

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 17 (No Change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 81 (+ 1)

On Tuesday, February 1, there were a total of 328 active COVID cases in Washington County that have been reported through official channels (labs, official testing sites, county’s “At Home” portal). Of the 328 active cases, there are 17 who are currently hospitalized.

There was additional COVID-related death, a 68-year-old who had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of the lost community member.