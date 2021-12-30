1 new death in Washington County’s COVID report, December 30

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 30, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases and a new COVID death.

COVID Stats

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,250 (+ 163)

COVID Active Cases: 255 (+ 28)

COVID Confirmed Cases: 8,377 (+ 67)

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 10.1

COVID Recovered: 8,051 (+ 38)

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 9 (+ 1)

COVID Related Deaths: 71 (+1)

67 cases were added/processed Wednesday, December 29, with additional cases received however not able to be processed as of yet due to the volume of new cases received Wednesday, December 29.

Of those processed, there were 38 new recoveries of active cases, with nine current cases hospitalized. One person had a COVID-related death of a 72-year-old, the person was vaccinated.

The Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, fifteen had been fully vaccinated (ten received the Pfizer series, four received the Moderna series and one received the J&J vaccine).