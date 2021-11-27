1 new death in Warren County COVID update, November 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has reported an additional Warren County resident death from COVID-19. This person was in their 50s who died at a hospital after becoming ill at home. This person had not been vaccinated and did not have a history of significant health issues.

“We are saddened to once again report that we have lost another Warren County resident to the COVID-19 pandemic. We ask that you please keep their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Warren County has reported 77 new COVID-19 cases and 66 recoveries since Monday. There are currently 581 active cases in the county.

Health Services has reported 20 Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Saturday, three more than Friday. Four are critically ill, and the remainder is experiencing moderate illness. One is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Warren County says 23 of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 1,348 of 44,680 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, November 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Tuesday, December 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, December 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.