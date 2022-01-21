1 new death in Albany County’s Friday, January 21 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, January 21, 79.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.5% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 56,415 to date, with 453 new positive cases identified since Thursday, January 21. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 653.7.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 164.2 (average percent positivity rate of 16.6%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 169.6 (average percent positivity rate of 16.2%). The latest data may be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 14 new hospitalizations since Thursday, January 21, and there are still 123 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. 10 of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, down from 12 Thursday, January 21. There is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 496 since the outbreak began.

“We knew that after the unprecedented spike in Omicron infections that we’ve reported over the last few weeks there would be a delayed spike in hospitalizations and deaths that followed. That’s exactly what we’ve seen now that daily positive cases trend downward while people are still getting hospitalized and dying after being infected. Sadly, this is now the sixth consecutive day that I’ve had to report at least one COVID death in Albany County,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I hope that our infection rate will continue to come down, but for now, we’re still identifying hundreds of cases of the virus every single day. We need people to continue to practice the important mitigation strategies that keep our most vulnerable safe. I’m encouraging everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t, get the booster shot if they have, wear masks in public, and stay home and get tested if you’re feeling under the weather,” he continued.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.