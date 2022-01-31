1 new death in Albany County’s COVID update, January 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday, January 30, 80.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 72.9% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.9%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 59,315 to date, with 125 new positive cases identified since Sunday, January 30. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 267.2. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 68.7 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.1%) and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 81.2 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.8%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eight new hospitalizations since Sunday, January 30, and there are now 90 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of three. 17 of those hospital patients are currently in ICU’s, up from 15 Sunday, January 30. There is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 510 since the outbreak began.

“It’s never easy to have to report another Albany County resident losing their life to COVID complications, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family who is now mourning. And while we’re seeing our infection rate and total hospitalizations continue to drop, the high number of people in ICU’s with the virus remains a concern as they are at the greatest risk,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I know many people are done with COVID, but it’s not done with us and we need to keep our guards up. I continue to urge everyone to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet or the booster shot if they have, and to wear masks in public,” he continued.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.