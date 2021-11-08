1 new death in Albany County COVID update Monday, November 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Sunday, November 8, 73.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.0% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.1%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 31,964 to date, with 60 new positive cases identified since Sunday, November 8. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 83.8.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate remained at 3.4% and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 4.3%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 12 had close contacts to positive cases, 46 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 475 active cases in the county, down from 507 Sunday, November 8.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,056 from 1,121. So far 100,351 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 31,489 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 84 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are now a total of 31 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two.

Nine of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, an increase of one from yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 429 since the outbreak began.

“This is now the second consecutive day I’ve had to report someone in their 60’s passing away because of COVID complications. I know it has been a long 20 months since the pandemic started here in Albany County, but we need to keep our guards up longer to protect our most vulnerable while increasing our vaccination rates,” said County Executive McCoy. “Please encourage friends and family to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors, cough and sneeze into your elbows and wash your hands frequently.”

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Those 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A follow-up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.

For those who would like additional information on vaccinations and vaccination clinics organized by Albany County, please use this link. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Walk-ins are welcome at state-run facilities. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.