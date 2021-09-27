1 new death and 53 new cases in Albany’s September 27 COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of September, 26, 71.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.3%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 28,547 to date, with 53 new positive cases identified since September, 26. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 82.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 3.8% and the Capital Region’s average rate is 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 10 had close contacts to positive cases, 39 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one had traveled out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 505 active cases in the county, down from 540 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 879 from 891. So far 89,543 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,042 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 83 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there was one new hospitalization since September, 26, and 32 county residents are still hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of three. There are now six patients in ICU’s. Sadly there is one new COVID death to report – a person in their 70’s. The death toll for Albany County stands at 402 since the outbreak began.

“Unfortunately, we have lost another Albany County resident to COVID-19 and I send my condolences to yet another family who has lost a loved one to the virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “Our new daily positive cases have gone down for a third day in a row and the number of new hospitalizations and those in the hospital are also seeing decreases. We need to remain vigilant and encourage those who are not vaccinated to get a shot.”