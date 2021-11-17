1 new death and 104 new cases in Albany County November 17 COVID cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, November 16, 74.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 32,796 to date, with 104 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, November 16. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 90.8.

Please note that the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is down to 4.4% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 5.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 20 had close contacts to positive cases, 84 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 599 active cases in the county, down from 616 Tuesday, November 16. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,064 from 1,050. So far 102,561 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 32,197 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 118 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Tuesday, November 16, and there are now a total of 31 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of seven. Six of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, unchanged from Tuesday, November 16. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 50’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 436 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest COVID death. This is the second consecutive day I’ve had to announce losing Albany County residents, and my thoughts and prayers are with all of the families. Our data here to date reflects what’s being seen across the country – those who haven’t gotten a shot yet are the most likely to be experiencing the most serious illnesses from the virus and those who are dying,” said County Executive McCoy.

“As we continue to deal with the highly contagious Delta variant and given the waning efficacy of the vaccine over time, we need more people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot. As Governor Hochul said yesterday, any adult who feels they’re at risk of getting infected with COVID and has already been vaccinated for six months – especially as we approach the holiday season and winter months – should go get a booster to ensure they’re protected from this horrible virus,” he continued.

U pcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics

(please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Wednesday, November 17, from 4:30 to 7pm

Blue Creek Elementary School, North Colonie Central School District

Register for appointments here.

Thursday, November 18, from 4:30 to 7pm

Sand Creek Middle School, South Colonie Central School District

Monday, November 22, from 4:30 to 7pm

Guilderland Central School District (exact location TBD)

Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Those 12 to 15 years old who would like a COVID vaccine shot must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A follow-up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

For those who would like additional information on vaccinations and vaccination clinics organized by Albany County, please use the link here. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website at the link here or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Walk-ins are welcome at state-run facilities. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.