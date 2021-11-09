1 new death and 103 new cases in Albany County November 9 update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 73.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 32,060 to date, with 103 new positive cases identified since Monday, November 9. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 82.8. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 3.6% and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 4.5%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 18 had close contacts to positive cases, 83 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 497 active cases in the county, up from 475 yesterday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 983 from 1,056. So far 100,605 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 31,563 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 74 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were ten new hospitalizations since Monday, November 9, and there are now a total of 40 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of nine. Eight of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, a decrease of one from Monday, November 9. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 430 since the outbreak began.

“While we continue to see the tragic impacts of COVID on our community – including the death of another resident and a spike in hospitalizations – today also marks an important milestone for us, as Albany County begins to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. This will provide children with an important layer of protection from the dangers of this virus, and it will provide parents with a level of peace of mind,” said County Executive McCoy.

“Aside from the vaccination clinics we have scheduled at the County Department of Health, we will also be reallocating pediatric doses to Whitney Young Health Center and local school districts, and working with pediatricians to ensure parents are able to access shots at places they know and trust,” he continued.