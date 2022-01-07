1 new death, 939 new positive cases in Albany County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, January 7, County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 45,616 to date, with 939 new positive cases identified since Thursday. Albany County’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 659.2.

Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 475 since the outbreak began.

“I’m saddened to have to report the latest Albany County resident losing their life to COVID complications, and I send my condolences to the family and loved ones. Unfortunately, the number of our residents in ICUs with the virus is trending up as well, now at the highest level since February 12,” said County Executive McCoy.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eleven new hospitalizations since Thursday, and there are now 102 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of three. Sixteen of those hospital patients are in ICUs, up from twelve Thursday.

As of Thursday, 79.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.1%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker webpage.

McCoy reported Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to 182.6 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 189.7. There are now 5,148 active cases in Albany County, up from 4,662 Thursday.

The number of individuals under quarantine increased to 5,743 from 5,271. So far, 40,468 of those who tested positive have now recovered, an increase of 360 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.