1 new death, 1,010 new positive cases in Albany County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, January 5, County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 44,770 to date, with 1,010 new positive cases identified since Wednesday. Albany County’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 668.4.

Officials said the county’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to 165.7 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 171.2. They say the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 30s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 474 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, I have to report another COVID death today, along with a new daily infection record of 1,010. This is the highest we’ve ever seen in Albany County since the pandemic started and the second time daily cases broke into the thousands in the last week,” said McCoy. To put that number into perspective, the largest single-day increase we recorded last winter was 351, and this goes to show you just how contagious the Omicron variant is.”

Officials say 79.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.1%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

McCoy reported there are now 4,662 active cases in Albany County, up from 3,949 Wednesday. The number of individuals under quarantine increased to 5,271 from 4,535. So far, 40,108 of those who tested positive have now recovered, an increase of 261 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.