1 new COVID death and 82 new positive cases in Friday, November 5 COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. On the Friday, November 5 report, there was one death and 82 new positive cases announced.

As of yesterday, 72.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.0%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 31,761 to date, with 82 new positive cases identified since Thursday, November 4. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 73.4. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now down to 3.2% and the Capital Region’s average remains at 3.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 23 had close contacts to positive cases, 55 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings. There are now 544 active cases in the county, up from 530 yesterday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,164 from 1,137. So far 99,480 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 31,217 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 62 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Thursday, November 4, and there are now a total of 31 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of three. 10 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up from nine Thursday, November 4. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 427 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report the latest COVID death, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. We know the best way we can protect our community, especially our most vulnerable residents, is by getting the shot,” said County Executive McCoy. “The vast majority of COVID-related deaths are among the unvaccinated. During the months of September and October, there were 29 deaths in Albany County. Of those, only 31% were fully vaccinated. We have two vaccination clinics tomorrow – please do your part and roll up your sleeve.”



Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website here.