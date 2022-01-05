1 new COVID death, 25 new hospitalizations, and 733 new positive cases in Albany County COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Tuesday, January 4, 79.1% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 71.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 88.0%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 43,796 to date, with 733 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, January 4. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 582.7. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is up to 155.8 and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 158.5.

There are now 3,949 active cases in Albany County, up from 3,500 Tuesday, January 4. The number of individuals under quarantine increased to 4,535 from 4,072. So far, 39,847 of those who tested positive have now recovered, an increase of 255 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 25 new hospitalizations since Tuesday, January 4, and there are now 109 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of 10. 12 of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, up from 11 Tuesday, January 4. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a woman in her 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 473 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly I have to report another Albany County resident losing their battle with COVID, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family during their time of grief. As hospitalizations continue to rise, we will likely see even more deaths, unfortunately,” said County Executive McCoy.

“The number of county residents in the hospital has now more than doubled from the 51 individuals we reported the day after Christmas, further straining our hospital system that has already been impacted by healthcare workers getting infected after the latest surge of COVID cases. I continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t yet, get the booster shot if they have, and wear masks indoors and in crowded places to prevent serious illnesses caused by the virus,” he continued.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. You can find a testing site near you at the New York State website and the Albany County website.