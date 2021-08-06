1 male dead in rollover crash on I-90

MONROE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dustin Jones, 33, of West Seneca, died due to injuries he suffered in a rollover crash on I-90 in Monroe County on August 3.

Investigation showed that William T. Shanahan, 43, of West Seneca, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound when he started to drive off the north shoulder of the roadway for an unknown reason. Shanahan then overcorrected and the Chevy crossed the eastbound lanes, rolling over several times on the south shoulder, resulting in 4 out of the 5 passengers of the vehicle becoming ejected.

Injuries: