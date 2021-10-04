1 lane closed on NY 7 in Colonie due to crash

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) -- The month of October is designated as both Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Down Syndrome Awareness Month and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding New Yorkers that they can support each cause by purchasing a Peace at Home or a Down Syndrome Awareness custom license plate. The revenue collected from both plates is said to go towards each respective cause.

“We are pleased to offer these two custom license plates that support these very important causes,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This is a perfect opportunity for motorists who are passionate about these issues to not only support them financially but also publicly show their support on their vehicles.”