1 hospitalized and 37 more cases in Washington County COVID report

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person was hospitalized and 37 more cases were confirmed in Thursday, October 14 Washington County COVID report.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  674 (- 20)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 167 (+ 9)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 4,187 (+ 37)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,972 (+ 28)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 8 (+ 1)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

37 new COVID cases were added/processed for Wednesday, October 13 there were 28 new recoveries of active cases, eight current cases are hospitalized. 13 of the 37 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases, workplace spread, and other school and/or community activities) and the remaining 24 cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 15 had been fully vaccinated (eight received the Pfizer series, four received the Moderna series and three received the J&J single dose).

