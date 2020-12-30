1 found dead after car falls through ice on Lake Champlain

CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WFFF) — Tuesday night, New York State Police were called to Lake Champlain for a vehicle that had fallen through ice and submerged in the water approximately 150 offshore.

The vehicle and one victim was recovered from the water on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old Linda Pierce of Rutland, Vermont. An autopsy of Pierce’s body will be conducted Thursday.