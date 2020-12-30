CROWN POINT, N.Y. (WFFF) — Tuesday night, New York State Police were called to Lake Champlain for a vehicle that had fallen through ice and submerged in the water approximately 150 offshore.
The vehicle and one victim was recovered from the water on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
The deceased has been identified as 71-year-old Linda Pierce of Rutland, Vermont. An autopsy of Pierce’s body will be conducted Thursday.
LATEST STORIES
- In-person payments at Troy City Hall switched to appointment only
- 1 found dead after car falls through ice on Lake Champlain
- Albany County officials and community partners create $500,000 grant program for small businesses
- Police need help identifying larceny suspect
- Bills to let 6,700 fans back in stadium for playoff game