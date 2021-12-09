1 death and 124 new cases in Washington County’s COVID update, December 9

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 9, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about one death by a Washington County resident.

COVID Stats

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 1,574 (+ 73)

COVI Active Cases: 361 (+ 34)

COVID Confirmed Cases: 7,183 (+ 124)*

COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 10.4

COVID Recovered: 6,757 (+ 89)

COVID Current Hospitalizations: 17 (- 7)

COVID Related Deaths: 65 (+ 1)

124 (*with many additional cases pending investigation*) cases were added on Wednesday, December 9. There were 89 new recoveries of active cases, with 17 current cases are hospitalized.

Washington County reported an additional COVID-related death of an 85-year-old member of one of the nursing home facilities. The lost resident had recently been hospitalized and was vaccinated.

The Washington County Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the new cases added, 20 had been fully vaccinated (10 received the Pfizer series, four received the Moderna series and six received the J&J vaccine).