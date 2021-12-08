1 death, 191 new cases in Albany County COVID update, December 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death, a man in his 40s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 455 since the outbreak began.

Albany County has reported 191 new COVID cases and 160 recoveries since Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 35,626 to date.

There were nine new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and there are now 55 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus, a net increase of three. Ten of those hospital patients are now in ICUs. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 6.7% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 7.5%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website.

Upcoming school-based vaccination clinics

Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30 to 7pm Blue Creek Elementary School 100 Clinton St., Latham, NY Register for appointments



Monday, December 13, from 4:30 to 7pm Guilderland Elementary School 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY



Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 to 7pm Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, Albany, NY



Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7pm Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



“Today (Wednesday) marks the fifth day that I’ve had to report at least one new COVID death. Each county resident losing their life to this virus is a tragedy and represents another family devastated. However, many of these deaths are preventable because we now have a widely accessible vaccine and the ability to get booster shots. And vaccinations have become even more important as we respond to the latest surge of COVID infections and the continued uncertainty of the Omicron variant that is likely even more contagious than the Delta variant,” said County Executive McCoy.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.