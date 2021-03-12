RAMAPO, N.Y. (PIX11) — At least one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Rockland County Friday morning, authorities said. It happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of NY State Thruway- Interstate 87 in the town of Ramapo.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, police said. The details surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Video showed the overturned tractor trailer off the side of the highway.

Right lanes were blocked while the scene was reconstructed, and motorists have been advised to expect delays.