1 dead in Fatal Crash on Central Ave in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police Department reported a fatal crash that happened on Friday, August 20, around 1:55 a.m., involving a 2005 Hyundai and a tractor trailer.

The Hyundai reportedly ran into the back of the tractor trailer after it was driving eastbound on Central Ave and stopped at the light near Jupiter lane. It is unclear why the car didn’t stop, but it appears he didn’t see the tractor trailer and he ran into the back of it.

The driver of the Hyundai was pinned into his vehicle by the heavy front-end damage requiring extrication by the Colonie Fire Company. Responders got him untrapped after a lengthy extrication process.

The victim of the crash was a 36-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Colonie Police Department at 518 783-2744