MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say on June 20, at around 5 a.m., Paul N. Houston, 59, of Pittsfield, crashed his 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-87 while traveling southbound. His car drifted off the eastern shoulder of the roadway and hit a tree in the median. Houston was the only one in the car.

After the accident he was transferred to Albany Medical Center where he died with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.