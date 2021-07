SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 16, at around 8:10 p.m., the New York State Police in Cobleskill responded to an ATV crash on Loonenburgh Turnpike in the town of Seward.

According to State Police, Joseph M. Yerdon, 49, of Cobleskill, was traveling east on Loonenburgh Turnpike on an ATV when he lost control and overturned. Yerdon was ejected from the ATV and was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.