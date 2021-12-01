1 dead and 211 positive cases in Albany County COVID update, December 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, November 30, 75.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 34,427 to date, with 211 new positive cases identified since Tuesday, November 30. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 122.2.

Please note that the overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 6.2% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 7.9%.

There are now 588 active cases in the county, up from 582 Tuesday, November 30. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 905 from 858. Of those who have completed quarantine to date, 33,839 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 184 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were nine new hospitalizations since Tuesday, November 30, and there is now a total of 61 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of four. Eight of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, down from 13 Tuesday, November 30. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 446 since the outbreak began.

“We are likely just now starting to feel the impacts of Thanksgiving celebrations on our infection rate with the latest surge of new COVID cases, on top of the surge that we were already dealing with before the holiday. Today marks the most COVID cases identified in a 24-hour period since January 28, and the most residents hospitalized at one time since February 20. Those in the hospital include two people under the age of 25 years old,” said County Executive McCoy.

“The majority of those hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated, and we can’t allow more hospitals to get overwhelmed like we’ve already seen in the region. We need everyone to do their part in protecting themselves, their loved ones and our community. Vaccines and boosters are widely available at a number of locations, including at the clinics that Albany County is hosting with local schools. Please get the shot, wear masks indoors and at any large outdoor gatherings – regardless of vaccination status – get tested, and stay home if you’re experiencing any flu like symptoms,” he continued.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics (please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Thursday, December 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Menands Union Free School 19 Wards Lane, Menands, NY Register for appointments at the Albany County Website



Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Blue Creek Elementary School 100 Clinton St., Latham, NY



Monday, December 13, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Guilderland Elementary School 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY



Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, Albany, NY



Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are now required, which can be made at the Albany County Website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.